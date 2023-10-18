Phil Spencer: Call of Duty to Have 100% Parity Across All Platforms, No More Exclusive Content - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in the latest Official Xbox Podcast discussed the Activision Blizzard acquisition that was recently completed and mentioned not to expect anymore exclusive content for any version of Call of Duty.

The PlayStation version of Call of Duty has had exclusive skins and timed exclusive content for nearly a decade now, however, once Sony's deal with Activision Blizzard ends that will no longer be the case.

For Call of Duty players on PlayStation, and in the future Nintendo, I want you to feel 100% a part of the community," said Spencer via VideoGamesChronicle. "I don’t want you to feel like there’s content you’re missing out, skins you’re missing out, there’s timing that you’re missing out on… that’s not the goal.

"The goal is 100% parity across all platforms as much as we can for launch and content. I say ‘as much as we can’ on parity because clearly some platforms have resolution and framerate differences, just based on performance, but there’s nothing else.

"We have no goal of somehow trying to use Call of Duty to get you to buy an Xbox console. I want the Call of Duty nation to feel supported across all platforms.

"We’ve been on the other side of some of those skin [deals] and even this [Modern Warfare 3] beta wasn’t on Xbox the first week… I don’t think that helps the community, I don’t think that helps the game.

"So it’s the focus if you’re a PlayStation player, a Nintendo player, a PC player, or an Xbox console player, I want you to feel 100% part of the Call of Duty nation."

Microsoft has signed a 10-year legally binding agreement with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, as well as signing a similar agreement with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for 10 years.

