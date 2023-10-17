Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Delayed to November 7 - News

/ 164 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has been delayed to November 7 for the digital versions, while the retail versions will release on December 1.

The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Patrick's Elastic Waistband costume will now be available to all digital purchases made during the first week of release from November 7 to 14.

Read details on the game below:

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with the series’ biggest and best fighting character roster yet, including all-new characters like Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and more to be announced. Choose your favorite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use brand-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will launch with its own single-player campaign featuring roguelike elements, voice acting for all playable characters, and full crossplay on all game systems.

A Totally New Fighting Game Experience

Rebuilt and reimagined from the ground up, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 redefines what a Nickelodeon fighting game can be with new and revamped visuals, audio, animations, modes, stages, mechanics, taunts and move sets, competitively tuned for all levels of play.

New and Improved Brawlers

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2‘s roster is bigger and better than ever, with even more variety in how each unique character plays. Battle with brand-new Nickelodeon fighters, as well as returning fan favorites!

Hit Hard With Supers

Power up your fighters with incredible new Supers, which can deal devastating blows to opponents.

Single-Player Campaign

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will launch with a unique campaign featuring roguelike elements. Put your skills to the test as you fight to stop Danny Phantom archvillain Vlad Plasmius from taking over the Nickelodeon universe!

Voice Acting for All Playable Characters

Feel the energy and excitement of every attack with a fully voiced cast of fighters, including the talents of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Bill Fagerbakke (SpongeBob SquarePants).

Minigame Mayhem

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 introduces all-new minigames to play alone or with friends. Compete for global leaderboard high scores in Pinch the Blimps, Whack-a-Bot, and Irken Armada Bootcamp Survival.

Full Cross-Platform Play

Battle it out with up to four players on any platform with seamless cross-play, utilizing enhanced netcode for consoles and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles