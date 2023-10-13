Activision Blizzard Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in the Coming Months - News

Microsoft today announced it had completed the Activision Blizzard acquisition following the approval from the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

With the deal completed and Activision Blizzard officially part of Xbox the question some have asked when Activision Blizzard games will start appearing on Xbox Game Pass.

The official Twitter account for Xbox Game Pass has stated the team is working on bringing Activision Blizzard games to the service and more details will be shared in the coming months.

"Today, we can now begin the work of bringing Activision Blizzard King’s iconic and groundbreaking games to Xbox Game Pass," reads the tweet. "We can’t wait to share more details in the coming months."

The most well known IPs that are owned by Activision Blizzard include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, and StarCraft. In total there are well over 30 IPs owned by Activision Blizzard.

