Earth Defense Force 6 Headed West in Spring 2024

D3 Publisher announced Earth Defense Force 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the West in Spring 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the year 2025, humanity won the war against the unknown invaders known as “Primers,” and peace returned to the planet. As a result of the conflict, 90 percent of Earth’s population was destroyed, and civilization was on the brink of collapse. Earth Defense Force 6 picks up three years after the events of Earth Defense Force 5 in the year 2027. The survivors continue their efforts to rebuild but threats to the world’s safety remain persistent. The Primers left behind many alien colonists and the two species have become increasingly hostile toward one another. The number of invasive organisms nesting in the depths of the earth and its ruins continues to increase. The Earth Defense Force is once again called upon to protect the planet from the aggressive extraterrestrial invaders and determine the true purpose of the giant ring-shaped object that has recently appeared in the sky. Will the Earth Defense Force be able to pull humanity from the edge of defeat, or will this be the species’ last stand?

The Next Chapter of Earth Defense Force

Serving as a direct sequel to the events of Earth Defense Force 5, embark on a perilous adventure, unveiling an exciting new story within the Earth Defense Force series.

Choose A Class

The return of the Ranger, Air Raider, Wing Diver, and Fencer classes armed with new abilities and equipment, empowering players to defend Earth effectively against emerging threats.

Fight for the Planet

Defend Earth and engage in intense battles against a wide range of deadly alien creatures and use cunning strategies to emerge victorious and protect the planet.

Missions Galore

Features an enormous amount of new content, including hundreds of new missions, weapons, and more for players to discover.

Battle with Friends

Players can also enjoy two-player co-op with split-screen or online cooperative play with up to four players, ensuring an exciting gameplay experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

