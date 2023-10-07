The Last of Us Part II: Remastered Spotted on Developer's LinkedIn - News

Naughty Dog released a remastered version of 2013's The Last of Us for the PlayStation 5 as The Last of Us Part I in 2022. Now a mention of The Last of Us Part II: Remastered has been spotted on the LinkedIn profile of Naughty Dog developer Mark Pajarillo.

"Responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environment art assets, weapons and interactive props for two iconic titles The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered," reads the profile via VideoGamesChronicle.

The LinkedIn profile has since been changed to remove mention of a remaster of The Last of Us Part II, which Sony Interactive Entertainment has yet to announce.

This isn't the first time a remaster of The Last of Us Part II has been mentioned. The composer for the game, Gustavo Santaolalla, in July revealed an enhanced version of the game is currently in the works.

Santaolalla said this "new version" of The Last of Us Part II will let players be able to "make [him] play certain songs." He added he was not allowed to reveal any other information.

The Last of Us Part II released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020. A performance update for the game on PS5 released in May 2021 that allowed players to choose between 60 frames per second or 30 frames per second.

