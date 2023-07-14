A 'New Version' of The Last of Us Part II is in Development, According to Composer - News

The Last of Us Part II composer Gustavo Santaolalla in an interview with YouTube channel Blender said that an enhanced version of the game is currently in the works.

Vandal reports Santaolalla said this "new version" of The Last of Us Part II will let players be able to "make [him] play certain songs." He added he was not allowed to reveal any other information.

The Last of Us Part II released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020. A performance update for the game on PS5 released in May 2021 that allowed players to choose between 60 frames per second or 30 frames per second.

It is possible Naughty Dog is working on a version of The Last of Us Part II specifically for the PlayStation 5 and maybe even PC with improved visuals.

