Fate/Samurai Remnant in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 57K, PS5 Sells 46K, XS Sells 5K

posted 2 hours ago

Fate/Samurai Remnant (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 34,728 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 1, 2023.

The PlayStation 5 version of Fate/Samurai Remnant debuted in third place with sales of 21,569 units and the PlayStation 4 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 12,203 units.

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 24,367 units.

Ys X: Nordics (PS5) debuted in fourth place with sales of 18,563 units. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in eighth place with sales of 15,846 units.

EA Sports FC 24 (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 16,485 units. The PS5 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 15,863 units and the PS4 version debuted in 10th place with sales of 11,750 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 56,528 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 45,946 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,528 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 423 units, and the 3DS sold 27 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 34,728 (New) [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (Square Enix, 09/28/23) – 24,367 (New) [PS5] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 21,569 (New) [PS5] Ys X: Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – 18,563 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 18,307 (882,536) [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 16,485 (New) [PS5] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 15,863 (New) [NSW] Ys X: Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – 15,846 (New) [PS4] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 12,203 (New) [PS4] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 11,750 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 42,270 (5,698,162) PlayStation 5 – 40,396 (3,869,791) Switch – 7,375 (19,561,110) Switch Lite – 6,883 (5,512,648) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,550 (585,138) Xbox Series S – 3,485 (288,837) Xbox Series X – 1,043 (223,230) PlayStation 4 – 423 (7,897,876) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 27 (1,192,402)

William D'Angelo

