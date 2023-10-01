Management Game The Kindeman Remedy Arrives November 16 for PC - News

Publisher 3D Realms and developer Troglobytes Games have announced "blasphemous, diabolical, and insane management game," The Kindeman Remedy, will launch for PC via Steam on November 16.

The most blasphemous, diabolical, and insane management game ever created. Aided by a lascivious nun in a grim prison, rig executions, conduct horrid experiments and do the unspeakable to cook up your cure-all: The Kindeman Remedy. Do not be afraid. This time, you’re the monster

Doctor Carl Kindeman has lost everything. Scorned and hated by the entire medical community for his “questionable” methods, he accepted a miserable job in an appalling prison.

But that is all part of the plan. Here, he will restore his lost reputation. Here, no one will notice his experiments.

Be the Monster

Doctor Kindeman would do anything to restore his reputation. Anything.

Do with the inmates as you please. Let them die screaming on the electric chair, or save them…only to use them for your research afterward. Melt their bones, burn their intestines, or simply maul them to death: you are a genius, and they are just your guinea pigs.

It feels good to be bad…but do you have the stomach for it?

Physician, Manage Thy Lab

Being an evil doctor is hard work: upgrade and use eight different rooms, manage your resources, play with poisons, drugs, and hazardous substances, and conduct secret experiments.

It is a lot to handle, but you are not alone. Sister Anna is there for you. Always. And always ready to do just what the doctor ordered.

A Story-Driven Madness with Multiple Endings

A dark story populated with complex characters adds depth to this gut-wrenching experience, raising disturbing moral questions and showing us the other side of evil: humanity.

Multiple endings and unlockable events make the game replayable, leaving the destiny of Anna and Carl in the player’s hands. Whether they fail or triumph is up to you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

