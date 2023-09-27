High On Life: High On Knife DLC Launches October 3 - News

Developer Squanch Games announced the High On Knife DLC for High On Life will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 3.

"We really leaned into horror with High On Knife, so it only made sense to launch it around Halloween," said Squanch Studio director Mike Fridley. "The downloadable content brings more goop, nastier body horror, creepier bosses, and all kinds of strange new stuff to the world we established with High On Life."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below

High On Knife gives Knifey his chance to shine (and stab) on a fully realized new planetary environment loaded with all-new characters, hazards, and spooky surprises.

Squanch released an all-new stop-motion teaser trailer that highlights the DLC’s creepy vibes and showcases the new gross-out trading cards you can collect—created by the legendary Joe Simko, the illustrator known for his work with [ICONIC TRADING CARD IP].

High On Knife introduces a pair of brand-new talking gun characters, too. Harper, voiced by Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), is an ex-military pistol who’s trying to come to terms with her traumatic past. And then there‘s B.A.L.L., which is a pinball-inspired gun operated by a coordinated group of little guys who are doing their best. Players have to explore a creepy new sci-fi setting while being hunted by Mux, a mysterious new boss voiced by the incomparable Gabourey Sidibe (American Horror Story, Precious).

