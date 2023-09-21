Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Ishin! Headed to Game Pass - News

/ 231 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, while Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be added to Xbox Game Pass sometime before the end of the year.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on November 9.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles