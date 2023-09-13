Starfield Update Fixes Bugs, Improves Stability and Performance, and More - News

posted 5 hours ago

Bethesda has released the first update - 1.7.29 - for the recently released space RPG, Starfield, that improves stability and performance to reduce crashes and improve framerate, fixes a number of bugs, and more.

Future updates will add Nvidia DLSS Support, brightness and contrast controls, HDR calibration menu, FOV slider, 32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC), an eat button for food, and more.

The studio also announced it is working on built-in mod support that will work on all platforms, which is planned to launch early next year.

Read details on the update below:

Performance and Stability

Xbox Series X|S Improved stability related to installations.

Improved stability related to installations. Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

Quests

All That Money Can Buy : Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker. Into the Unknown : Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.

: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed. Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

