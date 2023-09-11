Some PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for September 2023 Have Leaked - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Some of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for September 2023 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup since 2021.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for September 2023 will include Nier Replicant, Star Ocean The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contract 2, and Unpacking.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for August 2023 includes Sea of Stars, Moving Out 2, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Lost Judgment, Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobe, and more.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2023 are available until Monday, October 2 and include Saints Row for the PS5 and PS4, Black Desert – Traveler Edition for the PS4, and Generation Zero for the PS4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

