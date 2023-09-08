Hogwarts Legacy Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 3, 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon in second week fell from first to third place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is down one spot to fourth place.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Sid Meier's Civilization VI, New Tales from the Borderlands, Rugby 22, and Diablo IV all re-entered the top 10 in fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth places respectively. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Red Dead Redemption 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Sid Meier's Civilization VI New Tales from the Borderlands Rugby 22 Diablo IV Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

