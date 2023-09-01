Slender: The Arrival - 10th Anniversary Update Releases October 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Blue Isle Studios announced the 10th Anniversary Update for Slender: The Arrival will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 18 for $19.99.

Pre-orders are now open for the Xbox Series X|S and will start on September 19 for the PlayStation 5. Pre-orders include a free copy of Valley.

"It’s been 10 years since the original launch and we’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to improve and add to the game," said Blue Isle Studios co-founder and lead designer Alex Tintor. "There are many more Slender Man stories to tell, and we cannot wait to deliver on these experiences."

View a trailer of the update below:

Blue Isle Studios says "every shadow, every material, and ever hair-rising encounter with the mysterious Slender Man" has been rendered in "stunning detail only possible with Unreal Engine 5."

