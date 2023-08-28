Remnant 2 Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts, Pikmin 4 Debuts in 5th - Sales

Remant 2 debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for July 2023, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

Pikmin 4 is the one other new released in the top 10. The Nintendo Switch exclusive debuted in fifth place, however, it should be noted it doesn't include digital sales.

Diablo IV in its second month dropped from first to second place, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remained in third place. Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to fourth place.

Final Fantasy XVI in its second month fell from second to sixth place. Elden Ring re-entered the top 10 in seventh place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in eighth place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for July 2023:

Remnant 2 (NEW) Diablo IV The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* Hogwarts Legacy Pikmin 4* (NEW) Final Fantasy XVI Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

*Digital sales not included

