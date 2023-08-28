Pizza Possum Arrives September 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Cosy Computer announced Pizza Possum will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 28.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Pizza Possum is a short and sweet arcade experience where your goal is to eat as much food as you can without getting caught. An adorable mix of wholesome and mischievous, you hide and seek your way through the village alone or with a friend, using items and bushes to maneuver your way around the patrolling guard dogs. Get to the top of the village, eat the massive pizza, and steal the crown from the dog leader’s head. So what are you waiting for? Time to eat!

Key Features:

Engage in snackable arcade-style hide-and-seek action.

Wreak havoc as a bloatable possum.

Join forces in two-player local cooperative play and add the raccoon into the chaos.

Escape or distract dog patrols using a wide range of items, from smoke bombs to punching gloves.

Reach the dog leader’s throne, eat their personal king-sized pizza, and steal their crown just because you can.

Experience the Tasty Ending by completing the crown run three times without getting caught, wearing the crowns to scare away the guards.

Climb your own personal snack high score.

Embrace the possum symphony that includes screams, giggles, and taunting as you move through the village.

Chase the frightened pig and goose neighbors long enough for them to drop more food for you.

Risk it all for one final crumb of food.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

