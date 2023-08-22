Bulletstorm VR Arrives December 14 for PS VR, PC VR, and Quest - News

Publisher People Can Fly and developer Incuvo announced Bulletstorm VR will launch for PlayStation VR2, PC via Steam, and Quest on December 14. Pre-orders are now open.

Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt after a crash landing on an abandoned resort planet forces him to make a hard choice: survival or revenge. An exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Grayson’s blind desire for vengeance finds his crew stranded on Stygia where he can finally confront the commander behind his betrayal—or get his team off the planet alive.

Fight everything from crazy raiders to colossal sky-scraper-sized beasts.

Switch between melee and ranged combat for the ultimate Skillshots.

