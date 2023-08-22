Atari 2600+ is an Updated Version of the Classic Console, Plays 2600 and 7200 Game Cartridges - News

/ 575 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Atari has announced the Atari 2600+, an updated version of the classic console, the Atari 2600, that has been designed to play Atari 2600 and 7800 game cartridges.

The Atari 2600+ will have HDMNI output, widescreen mode, a larger cartridge socket to reduce sticking, and an Atari logo that lights up when being played.

The console includes a CX40+ Joystick, which has been recreated to the same same specifications as the original. It also comes with a 10-in-1 game cartridge that features some of Atari's most famous games: Adventure, Combat, Dodge 'Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, RealSports Volleyball, Surround, and Video Pinball, Yars' Revenge.

View the announcement trailer below:

The Atari 2600+ will launch on November 17 for $129.99 / €119.99 / £99.99. A separate Paddle Controller will be available for $39.99 / €34.99 / £29.99, which also comes with a 4-in-1 game cartridge that includes Breakout, Canyon Bomber, Night Driver, and Video Olympics.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles