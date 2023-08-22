Warstride Challenges Arrives September 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Dream Powered Games announced the first-person shooter, Warstride Challenges, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 7.

The game first released for PC in Early Access in April 2022.

View the gameplay overview and release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Race, aim, fire!

Blast hordes of demons at lightning speed in bloody gunfights across a series of increasingly intense trials. Slow time to pull off impossible headshots, bunny hop to pick up speed, slide around corners and shred foes with destructive shockwaves! Die and retry to pull off the perfect run, then prove your worth on the global leaderboard to let the world know you’re the greatest demon slayer.

Race against the clock to overcome every challenge that comes your way, unlocking and unleashing an arsenal of devastating weapons and powers. Compete with your friends and the community to get the highest score and race the ghosts of anyone online – even your favorite streamers! Whether you’re an eSports pro or a shooter beginner, you’ll progress to become an first-person shooter master.

Key Features:

Get in the flow: blast hordes of demons in satisfying, bloody combat.

Die and retry to get the highest score: show the world you’re the greatest demon slayer!

Challenge anyone online, racing them asynchronously with the Nemesis Mode.

racing them asynchronously with the Nemesis Mode. Create, share and play unique challenges from the community.

