Forza Motorsport Trailer Reveals Maple Valley Track - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Turn 10 Studios in a new Forza Motorsport video has revealed the Maple Valley track.

"Maple Valley is a renowned track in Forza Motorsport, boasting rapid straights, narrow turns, and breathtaking views," said the developer via Twitter. "Every lap delivers an unparalleled adrenaline rush and an unforgettable experience for racing enthusiasts."

View the video below:

Forza Motorsport will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 10. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Deluxe Edition for $89.99, and the Premium Edition for $89.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

