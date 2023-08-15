Baldur's Gate 3 Tops the Steam Charts, Starfield Pre-orders Shoot Up to 3rd Place - Sales

Baldur's Gate 3 has remained in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 32, 2023, which ended August 15, 2023.

Pre-orders for Starfield shot up the charts from seventh to third place ahead of its release next month. Pre-orders for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon have entered the top 10 in ninth place.

Sengoku Dynasty is the one new title in the top 10 as it debuted in seventh place.

Steam Deck is up two spots to second place, while Call of Duty is down two spots to fourth place. Remnant II dropped from third to fifth place and The Elder Scrolls Online shot up the charts to sixth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Baldur's Gate 3 Steam Deck Starfield - Pre-order Call of Duty Remnant II The Elder Scrolls Online Sengoku Dynasty - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - Pre-order Baldur's Gate 3 - Digital Deluxe Edition DLC

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Baldur's Gate 3 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Apex Legends PUBG: Battleground Naraka: Bladepoint Steam Deck Starfield - Pre-order Call of Duty Remnant II Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

