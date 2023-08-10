Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Launches September 7 for iOS and Android - News

/ 369 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will launch for iOS and Android on September 7. Pre-registration is now open on both platforms.

Release Date Announcement!



FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS will be officially released on iOS and Android on September 7 2023! Don't forget to pre-register now!



Pre-registration: https://t.co/k7x3hnUBgF #FF7EC #FF7EverCrisis #FF7 pic.twitter.com/5GLzXA2LGN — FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS_EN｜FF7EC (@FFVII_EC_EN) August 10, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Another possibility for a remake.

Relive the most memorable moments from Final Fantasy VII and experience the journey of a young hero Sephiroth.

Experience both classic and new stories within the Final Fantasy VII universe presented in a retro-style look combined with modern, beautifully rendered graphics, that’s easily accessible on the go. Team up your favorite characters and customize each one with iconic gear and weapons to defeat powerful opponents in Solo or Co-op battle mode.

Experience New and Original Stories from the Final Fantasy VII Universe

Discover the never-before told story of a young hero, Sephiroth.

Encounter new characters along the way and play as iconic heroes, such as Cloud and Zack, in the epic storylines of the original Final Fantasy VII and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII in episodic installments.

Final Fantasy VII – The story of Cloud Strife, an elite SOLDIER operative turned mercenary. Cloud lends his aid to an anti-Shinra organization: Avalanche, unaware of the epic consequences that await him. Once more begins a story that will shape the destiny of the entire world.

– The story of Cloud Strife, an elite SOLDIER operative turned mercenary. Cloud lends his aid to an anti-Shinra organization: Avalanche, unaware of the epic consequences that await him. Once more begins a story that will shape the destiny of the entire world. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – The story of Zack Fair, a promising young operative in the Shinra military’s elite unit, SOLDIER. The story takes place seven years before the events of Final Fantasy VII. Follow the tale of Zack’s dreams and honor—and the legacy that connects him to Cloud.

The action unfolds through the characters in a modern-stylized polygon look, inspired by the original Final Fantasy VII.

Even those experiencing Final Fantasy VII for the first time can enjoy this expansive world in this epic saga that defined RPGs for gamers throughout the world!

Evolved Game System Optimized for Mobile with High-Quality Graphics

Immerse yourself in beautifully rendered, fast-paced command-based battle evolved from Final Fantasy VII‘s Active Time Battle—now revamped to play smoothly on mobile devices with high-quality graphics. The battles give spotlight to classic Final Fantasy RPG elements such as, Abilities, Materia, Summons, and heart-pumping Limit Breaks, while supporting additional features on mobile such as Auto Mode and Battle Speed that make the game even more enjoyable to play.

Build and Customize the Ultimate Party

Form a party of your favorite characters from Final Fantasy VII series titles, such as Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Zack and more! Dress them with new gear unique to Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis.

Work Together with Friends in Cooperative Battles

Lead your group of friends from around the world with up-to three-member cooperative battle to defeat powerful bosses together!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles