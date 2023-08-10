Enchanted Portals Arrives September 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 291 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Perp Games and developer Xixo Games Studio announced Enchanted Portals will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 6. It will launch "a few weeks later" on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

That's right! Enchanted Portals launches September 6th on PS5, XBSX, PC, and Switch!💥



PS4 and XBO will be released a few weeks later!

The physical PS5 version will be released from September 28, 2023.



Wishlist on Playstation:https://t.co/0SLOOvI1ZBhttps://t.co/fOgO8tRity — Perp Games | VR Skater - OUT NOW on PSVR2! 🛹 (@PerpGames) August 10, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Get ready for an adventure like no other as rookie magicians Bobby and Penny find themselves stuck between dimensions. As they journey through a variety of enchanting worlds, it’s up to you to help them fight their way back to their own dimension and reclaim the Magic Book.

With catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, Enchanted Portals is a cooperative 2D platformer that will keep you on your toes. Whether you’re playing solo or with a friend, the magic never stops and the action is always fast-paced and whimsical. Join Bobby and Penny on their quest and see where the adventure takes you!

Key Features:

Cooperative and solo modes.

A collection of challenging platform stages, set in a variety of worlds across dimensions.

Thrilling boss battles, each featuring a colorful unique setting and multiple different phases to go through.

A powerful arsenal of spells and moves, including fire, ice and wind ready to use from the very beginning, a handy double-jump for extra air control, a magic bubble that blocks any attack, and the ability to fly with your broom and swim underwater.

Players can be affected by a variety of status effects, such as jump restriction, inability to attack… all of which will pose an extra challenge and spice up the gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles