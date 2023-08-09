Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Once Again Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 47 minutes ago / 121 Views
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 30, 2023, according to SELL.
Pikmin 4 (NS) in its second week dropped one spot to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place and Animal Cross: New Horizons (NS) remained in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Final Fantasy XVI
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Xbox Series X|S
- Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
- Diablo IV
- Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
- F1 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Pikmin 4
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Sims 4 - Horse Ranch
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
- Farming Simulator 22 - Platinum Edition
