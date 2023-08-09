Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 30, 2023, according to SELL.

Pikmin 4 (NS) in its second week dropped one spot to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place and Animal Cross: New Horizons (NS) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Final Fantasy XVI God of War: Ragnarök Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition Diablo IV Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 F1 23 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pikmin 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC The Sims 4 - Horse Ranch Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition Farming Simulator 22 - Platinum Edition

