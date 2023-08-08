Diablo IV Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts, FF XVI Debuts in 2nd - Sales

Diablo IV debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for May June, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

There were four other new releases in the top 10 fore the month of June. Final Fantasy XVI debuted in second place, Street Fighter 6 debuted in fourth place, F1 2023 debuted in sixth place, and A Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life debuted in 10th place.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in its second month dropped from first to third place, Hogwarts Legacy dropped three spots to fifth place, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dropped from third to seventh place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fell four spots to eighth place, while Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales re-entered the top 10 in ninth place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for June 2023:

Diablo IV (NEW) Final Fantasy XVI (NEW) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* Street Fighter 6 (NEW) Hogwarts Legacy F1 2023 (NEW) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales A Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (NEW)

*Digital sales not included

