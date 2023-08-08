Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1 DLC Arrives September 13 - News

posted 6 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak announced The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 13.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk DLC will release this Winter.

The developers also announced an in-game event called "Get Mew & Mewtwo!" that will add the Mythical Pokémon Mew and the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo to the Paldea region. The event starts today letting players add Mew to their team by entering the password GETY0URMEW in the Mystery Gift menu. A Tera Raid Battle event will run from August 31 to September 17 that will let players challenge and catch a Mewtwo.

View a new trailer for the DLC called "Explore beyond Paldea's borders in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero!" below:

View a trailer that provides new details on the DLC below:

View a trailer on the Mew and Mew Two event below:

Read details on the game and DLC below:

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask

The first adventure in “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,” the new downloadable content for the blockbuster Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet video games, will launch on September 13, 2023. In “Part 1: The Teal Mask,” players take a school trip to the land of Kitakami, where they join an outdoors study program held jointly between their academy and another school. Players can look forward to meeting Pokemon not found in the Paldea region while unearthing the mysteries behind an old Kitakami folktale.

“Get Mew & Mewtwo!” In-Game Event

A special in-game event, “Get Mew & Mewtwo!,” will take place in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, marking the debut of the Mythical Pokemon Mew and the Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo in the Paldea region. Beginning today through September 18, 2023, at 7:59 a.m. PT, players can add Mew to their team by entering the password GETY0URMEW in the Mystery Gift menu. In addition, a special Tera Raid Battle event will take place between August 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PDT and September 17, 2023, at 4:59 p.m. PT. In this event, players can challenge and catch a Mewtwo with the Mightiest Mark.

