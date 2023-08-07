Rockstar Announces Switch and PS4 Ports of Red Dead Redemption - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,472 Views
Rockstar Games announced it will release digital ports of Red Dead Redemption on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 17 for $49.99. A physical version will release on October 13. It will include the Undead Nightmare DLC.
The Xbox 360 version of Red Dead Redemption has been available to play on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles via backwards compatibility.
Red Dead Redemption originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in May 2010.
View a trailer of the game below:
Read details on the game below:
Experience the epic Western adventure Red Dead Redemption and its groundbreaking zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, as both games come to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for the very first time in a single package. In a new conversion by Double Eleven Studios, the Switch and PlayStation 4 versions bring the two classic experiences together again for both new players and original fans to enjoy across modern consoles, including backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 5.
One of the most critically acclaimed games of all time with over 170 Game of the Year Awards, Red Dead Redemption tells the story of former outlaw John Marston as he journeys across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico to track down the last remaining members of the notorious Van der Linde Gang in a bid to save his family. Relive, or experience for the first time, the events immediately following the epic tale of honor and loyalty in the 2018 blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2 as Marston hunts down his former friends and outlaws Bill Williamson, Javier Escuella, and his former gang leader, Dutch van der Linde as the era of the cowboy comes to its end.
Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 also includes Undead Nightmare, the hallowed story expansion that reimagines the world of Red Dead Redemption as Marston fights to survive a relentless zombie horde and searches for a cure in a spooky, supernatural twist on the Western genre.
In addition to both classic, single-player experiences, newly supported languages include, for the first time, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish.
Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be $49.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store, with physical releases arriving October 13.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Pretty late and still no PC version. Not terribly impressive
That's it??
Hopefully the Switch version has the whole game on the cart, but Im worried it wont be.
50 for this port for PS4 of a PS3 game is so bizarre.
That's why I am getting it free on the switch. I am glad to pay when I see value, but this is just pure greed.
PC??? Disappointing from Rockstar
Has there really been anything but disappointment from Rockstar since RDR2?
After the mess that were the Definitve Editions and now this, I'm starting to worry about the sanity of whever greenlights the projects at Rockstar, because he (or she) isn't well.
I still think this game will get a remaster for current gen consoles and PC. This is just squeezing a few more bucks out of the game before they announce the remaster.
Wow... like did they even ask their customers if they want this? Seems like they are making decisions in a bubble over at Rockstar...
Expensive given how old the game is, but that doesn't make much a difference for me. If the Switch version has gyro controls I'll get it, and if it doesn't I won't get it even if it was $20.
I will get it eventually on PS when it is on sale. I have never played any game in the series.
You should start with red dead 2, its actually the start of the story. Red dead 1 is the second part.
Focusing on consoles first haha,
Let's see if they release another fiasco like the GTA trilogy clown town version
What a disappointment, I was hopping for a full remaster on PS5, I will not pay 50 dollars for a game I played over 13 years ago. I will download it free on the switch. Unless they improve the graphics and put 60fps, then I might wait for a sale to buy the ps4 version.
Even the xbox One version has 4k. Years ago.
PS4 version nearly 3 years into PS5 gen? Weird.
wow... so like $50 for a digital port that's basically just BC, but you're asking for more and you're ignoring Xbox and PC?.
Lemme guess, PC is going to get it a year later via an EGS deal, then launch exclusively on the R client for £50?, because that sounds like something R would come up with.
R* seems to just be sitting on their laurels and not doing much of anything these days, besides adding more and more MT's, releasing poor ports and charging stupidly high prices for them. This was their chance to actually do good by the fans and release a remaster for all the systems and not asking for £50.
RDR is already backwards compatible on Xbox with 4K on Series X and 1440p on Series S, so I don't think Xbox gamers will mind much, but still no PC version????
You may have hit it on the head with what's going to happen, if it comes to PC at all.
I get that they said it was nigh impossible to get it working on PC back then, but like we're in 2023 and modders can get it running via PS3 emulation, so you'd think R*, a company that makes a few billion, could afford such an undertaking.
I know it's BC on Xbox, but it'd still be nice to just purchase it digitally, instead of having to track down a physical copy to then run via BC.
Even worse, it's not even Rockstar themselves that are working on the port, so I imagine the budget was pennies.
You can purchase the game digitally on Xbox. IIRC, any BC game on Xbox, you can purchase digitally. Here's the link if you're interested. https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/red-dead-redemption/bwklfhwt7dhc
Remember all the lies regulators/Sony were saying that CoD couldn’t run on the Switch ? Well that’s another lie exposed because we now have Red Dead on the switch.
Even if it’s just the campaign….., CoD can run on the Switch.