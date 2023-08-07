Rockstar Announces Switch and PS4 Ports of Red Dead Redemption - News

/ 1,472 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Rockstar Games announced it will release digital ports of Red Dead Redemption on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 17 for $49.99. A physical version will release on October 13. It will include the Undead Nightmare DLC.

The Xbox 360 version of Red Dead Redemption has been available to play on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles via backwards compatibility.

Red Dead Redemption originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in May 2010.

View a trailer of the game below:



Read details on the game below:

Experience the epic Western adventure Red Dead Redemption and its groundbreaking zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, as both games come to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for the very first time in a single package. In a new conversion by Double Eleven Studios, the Switch and PlayStation 4 versions bring the two classic experiences together again for both new players and original fans to enjoy across modern consoles, including backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 5.

One of the most critically acclaimed games of all time with over 170 Game of the Year Awards, Red Dead Redemption tells the story of former outlaw John Marston as he journeys across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico to track down the last remaining members of the notorious Van der Linde Gang in a bid to save his family. Relive, or experience for the first time, the events immediately following the epic tale of honor and loyalty in the 2018 blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2 as Marston hunts down his former friends and outlaws Bill Williamson, Javier Escuella, and his former gang leader, Dutch van der Linde as the era of the cowboy comes to its end.

Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 also includes Undead Nightmare, the hallowed story expansion that reimagines the world of Red Dead Redemption as Marston fights to survive a relentless zombie horde and searches for a cure in a spooky, supernatural twist on the Western genre.

In addition to both classic, single-player experiences, newly supported languages include, for the first time, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be $49.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store, with physical releases arriving October 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles