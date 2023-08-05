Metal Gear Series Sales Top 60 Million Units - Sales

Konami announced the Metal Gear franchise has sold over 60 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 59.3 million units sold as of November 2022 and 57.7 million units sold as of September 2021. The franchise had also generated over $1 billion in revenue by February 2007.

The original Metal Gear released in July 1987, while the most recent entry, Metal Gear Survive, released in 2018. The next entry in the series, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, was announced in May for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Metal Gear is a stealth action-adventure series designed by Hideo Kojima.

