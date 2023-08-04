Remnant II Debuts on the the Australian Charts, Red Dead Redemption 2 Takes 1st - Sales

posted 44 minutes ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 30, 2023. The other big Rockstar game from the last decade, Grand Theft Auto V, took second place.

Remnant II was the one new release in the top 10 as it debuted in third place.

Pikmin 4 in its second week fell from first to ninth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II shot up from seventh to fourth place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops II dropped from third to sixth place.

NBA 2K23 is up one spot to fifth place, Diablo IV is down two spots to seventh place, and FIFA 23 re-entered the top 10 in eighth place. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Remnant II - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Black Ops II Diablo IV FIFA 23 Pikmin 4 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

