Rumor: PS5 Getting Temporary Price Cut in the US, UK, and Germany - News

/ 804 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

It looks like the PlayStation 5 might be getting a temporary price cut in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. This is according to data miner Billbil-Kun, who has been correctly leaking the PlayStation Plus games since 20021.

The PS5 recently saw a temporary price cut in Spain, Portugal and France and the leaker claims the price will discounted soon in the US, UK, and Germany for a temporary amount of time.

In the US, the price of the PS5 will be reduced by $50 to from $500 to $450, in the UK it will be reduced £75 from £480 to £405, and in Germany it will be reduced by €75 from €550 to €475.

The temporary price reductions on the PS5 will be available on PlayStation Direct and select retailers like Amazon, Target, Game UK, and MediaMarkt.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in August 2022 did increase the price of the PS5 in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan at the time stated, "The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. "We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles