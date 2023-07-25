Xbox Sees Growth in Game Pass and 3rd-Party in Latest Quarter, Hardware Revenue Drops - Sales

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, which ended up June 30, 2023.

Xbox gaming revenue increased by $36 million year-on-year or by one percent. This was due to "growth in Xbox content and services," which was "offset in part by a decline in Xbox hardware."

Xbox content & services revenue increased five percent. This was due in part by "growth in third-party content and Xbox Game Pass." Xbox hardware revenue decreased 13 percent year-on-year. This was due to "lower volume of consoles sold."

Microsoft's gaming division based on estimates did have its second best fiscal year ever, only behind the 2022 fiscal year.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella did reveal Xbox monthly active users and engagement on Xbox Game Pass set a record for the fourth quarter.

"Revenue increased 1 percent and 2 percent in constant currency, lower than expected, due to weakness in first-party and third-party content performance," said Microsoft CFO Amy Hood in an earnings call. "Xbox content & services revenue up five percent and 6 percent in constant currency, and Xbox hardware declined 13 percent."

Overall, Microsoft reported for the quarter GAAP revenue up eight percent year-over-year to $56.19 billion and net income up 20 percent to $20.08 billion.

For the entire fiscal year, Microsoft reported GAAP revenue up seven percent to $211.92 billion and net income down one percent to $72.36 billion.

Gaming in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, which ends September 30, is forecasted to see growth. Overall gaming is forecasted to grow in the mid single digits, while content & services is expected to grow in the mid to high single digits. The forecast does not include Activision Blizzard.

