EA Sports FC 24 Arrives September 29 for All Major Platforms

Electronic Arts announced EA Sports FC 24 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 29.

The game is priced at $69.99 for the Standard Edition on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at $99.99. on the Switch, only the Standard Edition will be available, which is priced at $59.99, and is the first time an EA Sports game on Switch is using the Frostbite Engine.

Pre-orders for the Standard Edition includes the following:

Cover Star Loan Player Item (10 matches)

Two Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (pick one male and one female for five matches)

Unlocked PlayStyles Slot in Clubs

Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career

Personality Points in Player Career 5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career

Pre-orders for the Ultimate Edition will be open until August 22 and includes the following:

Untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women’s Champions League Ultimate Team Hero Item on November 27

Up to seven days early access, start playing on September 22

4,600 FC Points

Access to a Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team beginning September 22

Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan Player Item (24 matches)

Nike x EA Sports FC Ultimate Team Kit

EA Sports FC Ultimate Team Kit Untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team Player Item

Plus all Standard Edition incentives

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

EA Sports FC 24 is a new era for The World’s Game: 19,000+ fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and over 30 leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created.

Feel closer to the game with three cutting-edge technologies powering unparalleled realism in every match: HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite Engine, plus new graphic settings that unlock vivid and optimized visuals on PC.

HyperMotionV captures the game as it’s truly played, using volumetric data from 180+ pro men’s and women’s matches to ensure movement in-game accurately reflects real-world action on the pitch.

PlayStyles dimensionalize athletes, interpreting data from Opta and other sources into signature abilities which heighten the realism and individuality of each player.

The revolutionized Frostbite Engine delivers The World’s Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion to each match.

Develop club legends and improve your players with the brand new Ultimate Team Evolutions, and welcome women’s footballers to the pitch alongside men as you craft your dream XI.

Write your own story in Manager and Player Career, and join friends on the pitch with cross-play* in Clubs and VOLTA FOOTBALL.

EA Sports FC 24 is the next chapter in a more innovative future of football.

This game includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items, including a random selection of virtual in-game items.

FC Points not available in Belgium.

