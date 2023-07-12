The Last of Us HBO Series Nominated for 24 Emmys - News

The Last of Us HBO TV series has been nominated for 24 Emmy Awards. This is just three behind the final season of Succession for the most nominations at the 75th Emmy Awards.

Some of the nominations for The Last of Us includes 'Outstanding Drama Series,' Pedro Pascal for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series,' Bella Ramsey for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series,' four nominations for 'Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series,' three nominations for 'Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series,' and 'Outstanding Scripted Variety Series.'

The 75th Emmy Awards will take place on September 18, 2023.

The Last of Us HBO TV series helped boost the sales of the games the series is based on and as of early May was averaging nearly 32 million viewers per episode in the US. The only show to have higher viewership in the US is the seventh and eighth seasons of Game of Thrones. It is the most watched show ever on HBO Max in Europe and Latin America.

