Electronic Arts Announces EA Sports UFC 5

Electronic Arts has officially announced via Twitter EA Sports UFC 5.

Beyond the title not much is known about the game as EA will fully reveal the game in September 2023. Those interested can check out the official website here and sign up for more information about the game.

Platforms and a release date were not announced.

Coming soon #UFC5



Full reveal September 2023 🗓️



➡️ https://t.co/vLBNhbt3QN pic.twitter.com/qIFoAmLbWN — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) July 8, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

