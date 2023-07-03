Insomniac Games to be at San Diego Comic-Con With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - News

Developer Insomniac Games via Twitter announced it will be attending San Diego Comic-Con this year and it will be sharing some details on the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

It isn't known exactly what will information on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be shared at the convention, but stay turned for more information.

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 will run from July 20 to 23 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Pre-orders for the game are now open and includes an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points.

The Standard Edition of the game is priced at $69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980 MSRP. There will also be a Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition. The Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99 / £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980 MSRP and includes the game, pre-order incentives, as well as 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points.

The Collector’s Edition is priced at $229.99 / £219.99/ €249.99/ ¥31,790 MSRP. It includes a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Steelbook case, and an extraordinary, high-quality 19-inch statue featuring our Spider-Men battling fan-favorite Venom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 20.

