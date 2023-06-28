Sony Believes Nearly Half of PS5 Owners in the US Also Have a Switch - News

An internal survey by Sony Interactive Entertainment has been posted as part of today's Microsoft vs FTC hearing. The survey details were poorly redacted and could still be read.

The survey shows that nearly half of PlayStation 5 owners in the US also own a Nintendo Switch and less than 20 percent also own an Xbox Series X|S.

"According to SIE internal surveys, almost half of PlayStation 5 owners in the United States also own a Nintendo Switch, while less than 20% of PlayStation 5 owners in the United States also own an Xbox Series X or S."

Poorly redacted documents have also revealed Horizon Forbidden West had a budget of $212 million and The Last of Us Part II cost around $220 million to develop.

