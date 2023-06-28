Horizon Forbidden West and The Last of Us Part II Budgets Accidentally Revealed - News

The budgets for two first-party PlayStation games have accidentally been revealed in a document submitted by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The budgets were supposed to be redacted, however, the numbers can be read despite this.

The document reveals Horizon Forbidden West had a budget of $212 million and took over five years to develop with over 300 employees. The Last of Us Part II cost around $220 million to develop and had a peak of around 200 full time employees. It was in development from 2014 to 2020.

Horizon Forbidden West released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in February 2022, while The Last of Us Part II released for the PlayStation in June 2020.

"A comparison of the engagement with a AAA game to the engagement with a big budget Hollywood movie is instructive to understand player loyalty to game franchises," reads the document. "While most viewers of a movie will watch it once, players of a successful multiplayer AAA game will play it constantly; while a movie might run two hours, players of a successful multiplayer AAA game may play it for hundreds of hours a year."

The document says Call of Duty is "critical" to PlayStation's competitiveness and the franchise has "tens of millions" of players on PlayStation.

