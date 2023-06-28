Horizon Forbidden West and The Last of Us Part II Budgets Accidentally Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,731 Views
The budgets for two first-party PlayStation games have accidentally been revealed in a document submitted by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The budgets were supposed to be redacted, however, the numbers can be read despite this.
The document reveals Horizon Forbidden West had a budget of $212 million and took over five years to develop with over 300 employees. The Last of Us Part II cost around $220 million to develop and had a peak of around 200 full time employees. It was in development from 2014 to 2020.
Horizon Forbidden West released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in February 2022, while The Last of Us Part II released for the PlayStation in June 2020.
"A comparison of the engagement with a AAA game to the engagement with a big budget Hollywood movie is instructive to understand player loyalty to game franchises," reads the document. "While most viewers of a movie will watch it once, players of a successful multiplayer AAA game will play it constantly; while a movie might run two hours, players of a successful multiplayer AAA game may play it for hundreds of hours a year."
The document says Call of Duty is "critical" to PlayStation's competitiveness and the franchise has "tens of millions" of players on PlayStation.
This explains why they don't want these games on PSPlus day one. That is a heavy investment.
And why they're really invested in eventually porting their games on PC. Squeeze as much money out of a game that's no longer selling as much on console.
I mean I kinda would have expected these figures and they are hardly shocking. These are big budget system seller titles. Although I did laugh at the "...and took 5 years to develop." Like really? Did they look at the release dates of HZD and then HFW or something? :P
the redacted documents had the number of months and year of start development and launch.
I'm not surprised. Big-budget films are $200 million and up. Even when games don't have the celebrities to pay ridiculous amounts of money, there's tons of production costs involved.
I really wonder what NIntendo's budgets are. The only way I could see Tears of the Kingdom costing $150 million or more is because it was in development for about 6 years and has so much gameplay to test and experiment with.
I think even the most expensive Nintendo games budget is about 50M for development.
Idk if it's accurate or not, but I remember reading a lot of stories that Breath of the Wild cost 120M to develop. Obviously Nintendo never shares this kind of information, so no way to tell how accurate that was.
Thats a big incorrect assumption.
Think games like Zelda which take 6 years to make and paying the highest talent in the industry lead to 50m? 50m is what Indy games cost today.
Tbh, idk how these kinds of budgets are sustainable. We know other PS studios like Santa Monica, Insomniac, and Sucker Punch absolutely have this level of budgets, if not more. What happens when they regularly go up to $300 million+? Something has to give at some point.
They break even around 5-6 million units sold at full price, all these games have sold more than that.
It is sustainable by seeling a lot of titles, and reason why they don't go day one on the subs.
Yeah, but that's part of the problem. Sony has little room to afford many misfires. If every single game they make has absurd budgets, then every single game has to have absurd sales. It's great when it works, but detrimental when it doesn't. Not to mention, this doesn't include marketing budgets.
Partly why I wish Sony would invest in more smaller AA games as well for more creative risk taking and not have to worry about a game having to sell 10 million+. Unfortunately, these major budgets are now leading to them investing heavily into GaaS.
When you tack on advertisements, it gets pretty expensive. There were quite a few Last of US 2 commercials and ads everywhere online at the time.
Interesting. Unfortunately, there is no sales data to compare this against.
With the few info we have the most we know is that both titles basically paid for themselves on launch weekend. Hope we see more numbers
Nonsense to say that these can’t be on PlayStation plus day one. Sony literally makes $750 million a month from PlayStation plus.
1 game that takes 4-5 years to make only costs 200 million. Sony flat out lying that they can’t afford day 1 AAA PS + launch.