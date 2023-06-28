Next-Generation Nintendo Console to be Close in Power to the PS4 and Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 4,230 Views
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick being quoted in an email to Nintendo President Shunturo Furukawa during today's Microsoft vs FTC hearing revealed the power of the next-generation console from Nintendo.
The successor to the Nintendo Switch is said to have power that is "closer alignment to eighth generation hardware." The eighth generation including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
"Given closer alignment of Gen 8 platforms and our previous offerings on PS4 and Xbox One, it's reasonable to assume we can make something compelling for NG (next-generation) Switch as well," said Kotick.
Nintendo released the Switch in March 2017 and it continues to be a hot seller with it selling over an estimated 1.5 million units in May. That month saw the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
He never said that. Why are we spreading misleading information?
Q. Even without Microsoft buying Activision, is it likely that ATVI would make COD available on future Nintendo hardware?
Bobby Kotick "...We missed out on this past generation on Switch, I would like to think we'd be able to do that, but we'd have to wait for specs. We don't have any present plans to do so."
"Given closer alignment of Gen 8 platforms and our previous offerings on PS4 and Xbox one, it's reasonable to assume we can make something compelling for the next generation Nintendo console as well"
He's just assuming, assuming Nintendo's next console would be as powerful as Gen 8
The title should be, Bobby Kotick makes an educated guess that next generation nintendo console would be as powerful as PS4 and Xbox One.
With it likely being another hybrid console that is to be expected. Nintendo would want a Switch successor to have a battery life of 3 hours or more and would want to price it similar to the Switch at launch ($300-$350)
that is terrible. ps4 and xbox one were already outdated rm 2013 imagine a console released in 2024 or 2025 weaker than an xbox one.
If true, it'll already have practically double the power from first gen Switch to "next-gen" Switch. In-line with PS4/Xbox One on the go isn't a bad thing.
Essentially what the Steam Deck is but with 16GB of RAM.
It's going to be a hybrid again. Do you really think Nintendo would want to spend the money on getting a handheld around PS4 Pro or even Xbox One S territory? That would cost them a lot and they would pass it on to the customer.
The only practical way to have Switch 2 exceed PS4 specs is for the dock to make a lot more of a difference than the minimal Switch dock.
There's no long-term market for a home console for Nintendo anymore. There was diminishing returns for years until the fluke smash hit of the Wii and then the large failure of the Wii U following it.
I'm fine if the next system is around base PS4.
I was dreading some of the speculation that the next system wouldn't even match base Xbox One, leading to another Nintendo system in-between Xbox 360 and Xbox One in specs.
That kind of comparison does not mean much. I would have preferred if the diff was made in comparison to the switch itself.
Yes, I agree but since the architecture is different it does not make sense to me to cross-compare them.
But if we assume Nvidia will still be the chip manufacturer we can use their latest mobile Sku to derive an approximation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tegra
the Switch used a T210 variant (a 10-15w chip) the latest SKU from Nvidia in that TDP range is either Orin Nano (7-15w) or Orin NX (10-20w) which would give us the same ballpark as the 8th gen in terms of theoric capability. So right about what Kotick mentioned.
However, those chips use the Ampere architecture, if Nintendo can get access to a Lovelace-based one maybe it could pack a little more punch.
I agree with EpicRandy on the general one generation in power and also with Radek on Switch being more powerful than WiiU due to architecture.
I would be pretty happy with a 60fps Zelda game on the next console. Both the PS4 and Xbox One had some pretty impressive looking games, and Nintendo will be able to take advantage that if this is true. Games like Ratchet and Clank and Kena graphics look fantastic and Mario, Zelda and Kirby, ettc games with similar technology will be just fine.
That's a shame, was hoping for more of a Series S level of power
Unless they give us more power on dock that is basically impossible on a hybrid launching on couple years.
That's a bit worrisome. I expected 3-4 tflop in the newer system.if Ms is to keep their promise to have cod on switch or switch 2. That's what they need. At least 3-4 tflops. If series s can do it I know switch can to
So a system coming out in 2024 will be close to the power of a system that came out in 2013.
Great for First party games but I expect a lot more cancelled games or Cloud games for third party.
Because whenever Switch 2 launches there won't be PS4 games being made and not impossible for PS6/Series2 to be near launch
Apple should buy Nintendo - shut down the hardware business - make every switch game on iOS/Apple TV.
They'll make a killing...actually they already do....a killing + a bit,.
Yes and no. They would beat ps5 and xbox combined but it kinda seems like a deal with the devil. Coming from a Ms fan I don't think switch needs apple, they need a price cut and or a new console. Switch is doing fine. Idk it's how I feel 😕.
What is with all these people cheering on the idea of trillion dollar megacorps owning everything?
Microsoft isn't Santa Claus. Apple isn't Santa Claus.