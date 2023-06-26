Xbox's Matt Booty: A Different View Might be That Microsoft Go Spend Sony Out of Business - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,554 Views
The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty in an email sent to Xbox CFO Tim Stuart in 2019 was looking at acquiring more studios and to potentially outspend Sony out of the gaming business.
"A different view to the general view below might be that we (Microsoft) are in a very unique position to be able to go spend Sony out of business," reads the email from Booty via The Verge.
"If we think that video game content matters in 10 years, we might look back and say, 'Totally would have been worth it to lose $2B or $3B in 2020 to avoid a situation where Tencent, Google, Amazon, or even Sony have become the Disney of games and own most of the valuable content.'
"For example, it is practically impossible for anyone to start a new video streaming services at scale at this point. What contend do you base it on? Thing like Hulu, CBS All Access will be trivial players in the space. In games, Google is 3 to 4 years away from being able to have a studio up and running.
"Amazon has shown no ability to execute on game content. Content is the one moat that we have, in terms of catalog that runs on current devices and capacity to create new. Sony is really the only other player who could compete with Game Pass and we have a 2 year and 10M subs lead.
"If we reverse course on day and date, it's going to be hard to convince folks that things like Mixer or Xcloud have much of a chance of surviving scrutiny either."
Since this email was sent, Microsoft acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion and are in the middle of trying to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion.
It has also been revealed Microsoft one point had considered acquiring Sega, Bungie, IO Interactive, Zynga, and more. Bungie is now owned by Sony and Zynga is owned by Take-Two Interactive.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Microsoft's approach to eliminating competition and establishing monopolies by any means seems to be in its DNA.
But they haven't acted on this. As the article notes, they looked at and passed on buying "Sega, Bungie, IO Interactive, Zynga, and more." I see no evidence that this has been Microsoft's approach to eliminating competition since Bill Gates retired.
He's saying "I know we're doing X, but it would also be possible to do Y." He's literally talking about an approach that they are not taking. That's the whole point of the statement he's making in this email.
And people want this deal to be success!?
MS is willing to burn money to destroy competition! They have Azure, they have content and they have trillion dolar levels of money!!! They will become too f@#$ strong If the ABK deal comes to life, this will not be good for game industry at all!
Oof this evidence doesn't look good for Microsoft. Microsoft buying Bethesda and potentially Activision Blizzard is putting themselves to that Disney position, which contradicts their argument against the FTC and CMA. In addition to saying that they can spend Sony out of business is not a good look. Microsoft has the potential to become a monopoly with cloud service controlling high-performance consoles, PC, and now mobile. Nintendo is yet again excluded further proving that Nintendo is just its own thing now from their perspectives. Nintendo was the Disney of gaming, but instead of acquiring others, they took a different approach. That is admirable.
Matt Booty proving he is so clueless , that he has no business being near the top of any business.
“ If we think that video game content matters in 10 years, we might look back and say, 'Totally would have been worth it to lose $2B or $3B in 2020 to avoid a situation where Tencent, Google, Amazon, or even Sony have become the Disney of games and own most of the valuable content.”
That a measly 2-3 billion lost would somehow help prevent other big companies from being the Disney of games, is so absolutely clueless. I don’t even know how to start.
Why is Matt Booty still at Xbox, or anywhere else.
As for Xbox spending Sony out of Business, well that is Nintendo & Sony Business model for decades. Also, it just sounds like wishful bragging from someone who wants to be heard by higher-ups….as a go-getter.
"Totally would have been worth it to lose $2B or $3B in 2020 to avoid a situation where Tencent, Google, Amazon, or even Sony have become the Disney of games and own most of the valuable content"
MS keeps buying company after company. MS is the Disney of video games...
MS is the Disney of video games? I don't think anyone actually believes that.