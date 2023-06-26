Xbox's Matt Booty: A Different View Might be That Microsoft Go Spend Sony Out of Business - News

The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty in an email sent to Xbox CFO Tim Stuart in 2019 was looking at acquiring more studios and to potentially outspend Sony out of the gaming business.

"A different view to the general view below might be that we (Microsoft) are in a very unique position to be able to go spend Sony out of business," reads the email from Booty via The Verge.

"If we think that video game content matters in 10 years, we might look back and say, 'Totally would have been worth it to lose $2B or $3B in 2020 to avoid a situation where Tencent, Google, Amazon, or even Sony have become the Disney of games and own most of the valuable content.'

"For example, it is practically impossible for anyone to start a new video streaming services at scale at this point. What contend do you base it on? Thing like Hulu, CBS All Access will be trivial players in the space. In games, Google is 3 to 4 years away from being able to have a studio up and running.

"Amazon has shown no ability to execute on game content. Content is the one moat that we have, in terms of catalog that runs on current devices and capacity to create new. Sony is really the only other player who could compete with Game Pass and we have a 2 year and 10M subs lead.

"If we reverse course on day and date, it's going to be hard to convince folks that things like Mixer or Xcloud have much of a chance of surviving scrutiny either."

Since this email was sent, Microsoft acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion and are in the middle of trying to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion.

It has also been revealed Microsoft one point had considered acquiring Sega, Bungie, IO Interactive, Zynga, and more. Bungie is now owned by Sony and Zynga is owned by Take-Two Interactive.

