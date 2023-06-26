By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Barbie-Themed Xbox Series S and Barbie Content for Forza Horizon 5 Announced

by William D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 1,151 Views

Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel have teamed up with Xbox to celebrate the launch of the new Barbie movie, which is set to premiere in theaters on July 21, with a Barbie-themed Xbox Series S and Barbie content coming to Forza Horizon 5.

The 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette and 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup from the movie will be gifted to everyone who plays Forza Horizon 5. The vehicles will be available in the in-game Message Center and they will appear in the players garage.

The Barbie-themed Xbox Series S can be won in a sweepstakes starting on July 10 on the official Xbox Twitter account and Microsoft Rewards.

Another sweepstakes will take place internationally that will see 10 Barbie dolls, which are the most diverse line on the market, outfitted with Xbox gear fashion, Xbox Series S console, Wireless Controller and an Adaptive Controller. Those interested can win the dolls in the sweepstakes.

A live stream will take place on July 14th that is aimed at younger girls on the World of Barbie account. The stream will feature Forza developers talk "about their own career journeys, motivations, and personal Barbie connections."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


28 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Shaunodon (12 hours ago)

Finally, the perfect console for playing Doom in 120fps.

  • +10
VAMatt (6 hours ago)

That's fucking gangster. I don't do special edition consoles, but I might have to make an exception for this one.

  • +5
axumblade (11 hours ago)

So gaudy.
…I’ll take 7 of them…

  • +4
scrapking axumblade (6 hours ago)

Why are all these vanity consoles only winnable? Not also available for purchase? Sheesh. There were SO many OG Xbox and Xbox 360 variants, but so few ever since.

  • +1
Ljink96 (9 hours ago)

Guess I have to get one for my daughter...yeah, for my daughter.

  • +3
Wman1996 (4 hours ago)

I NEEED IITTT

  • +1
TallSilhouette (8 hours ago)

Is anyone else surprisingly really looking forward to the movie?

  • 0
axumblade TallSilhouette (8 hours ago)

I am. But I’m pretty sure that surprises nobody.

  • 0
scrapking TallSilhouette (6 hours ago)

I watched part of a trailer, and it didn't do anything for me, FWIW. shrug

  • +1
Darwinianevolution (11 hours ago)

It better have all OS sound effects replaced by "Barbie Girl" by Aqua.

  • 0
Ashadelo (11 hours ago)

The xbox you never knew you needed

  • 0
TheLegendaryBigBoss (11 hours ago)

Finally, this is what I've been searching for my entire life

  • 0
Pinkie_pie (11 hours ago)

Let's go barbie. If they have enough of this it could outsell the PS5 for the year

  • 0
