Narrative-Driven Racing RPG Resistor Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Publisher PQube and developer Long Way Home have announced stunt-infused racing narrative-driven adventure RPG, Resistor, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A turbocharged narrative-driven adventure RPG featuring open-world exploration, stunt-infused racing, and explosive vehicular combat! Build up your team and unravel a twisting story as you compete to take down an oppressive mega-corporation and its enigmatic director.

Story

In the year 2060 the world’s governments have long since destroyed one another and in their place stand self-contained city states presided over by a league of powerful corporations. Within the walls of these dense urban metropolises, citizens enjoy a life of comfort and excess, far removed from the harsh realities of the scattered communities that scrape a living in the endless desert wastes of the outside world.

To remain “competitive but friendly,” the corporations take turns hosting an annual racing tournament for the masses setting the finest teams, and bravest challengers, against one another in a series of exhilarating, high-speed death races. The ultimate prize? A one-way ticket to permanent citizenship, and a better life, inside the cities.

For Aster, this year’s event, sponsored by Dekker Industries, represents an opportunity to secure the vital healthcare needed to save their ailing mother. But is life beneath the glossy veneer of Ethan Dekker’s corporate utopia truly as idyllic as it seems?

A battle for the podium soon becomes a war to smash the system! Gather your teammates, fire up your plasma-engines, and above all, RESIST.

A Vividly Imagined Open World

Hit the road and traverse sun-scorched desert wastes in your vehicle or disembark to explore dusty outposts and urban sprawls.

Race in High-Octane Tournaments

Compete with your teammates in high-stakes contests featuring explosive vehicular combat and gravity-defying stunts.

Experiencean Expansive Story

Accept missions from a huge cast of characters to boost your reputation, unlock additional story arcs, and multiple endings.

Take Down Challenging Bosses

Go head-to-head with your biggest rivals in winner-takes-all showdowns to unlock new car abilities.

Expand Your Territory

Capitalize on your growing reputation to improve your base and develop areas of the map under your influence to reach new locations.

Lead the Ultimate Racing Team

Recruit teammates and manage relationships within your fledgling crew. Develop affinity and unlock bonuses to aid you in your races.

Extensive Customization– Collect outfits, vehicle parts, music themes, and more! Visit your garage to customize almost every aspect of your driver and ride.

