Pixel Art RPG Terra Memoria Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer La Moutarde have announced Terra Memoria for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

With a steady step and a light spirit, your adventure starts to… uh… wait a second.

Another crystal shortage?! My train was canceled? Just my luck! Between that and the robots that are attacking us…

Hey, since you’re here, why don’t you investigate all that? Yes, yes! You’re the perfect fit for that mission. Go ahead! We’re looking at you!

Terra Memoria welcomes you with open arms: six lovable characters, an investigation through all ages, a world with crazy inhabitants, and cozy music… a little RPG with exploration, fighting, construction, and puzzles.

Visit the past and present to discover who controls the crystals, why the ancient machines are attacking, and how everything is linked (nooo, really?)

Go on a Road Trip

Set up your camp with the handyman and the blacksmith while the summoner and the sorcerer cook tonight’s dinner. By the fireside, stories of a shapeshifter and the tunes of a bard resonate. That’s how another day of travel with your new friends ends.

Explore the World of Terra

Discover a cute little RPG and its world that combines 3D and pixel art, as well as its authentic music crafted with love. What’s important is the journey! Take your time, take every path, and befriend eccentric citizens (why are they so weird?).

Craft, Build, Repair

Use a unique construction tool to change the world and solve puzzles. Buildings and decorations – craft everything and construct a village!

Write a Regional Guide

A local recipe, the mayor’s portrait, or a real false treasure map? Every piece of information is good to add to this participatory publication. Will you find the clues hidden there?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles