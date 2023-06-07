Gangs of Sherwood Arrives October 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Appeal Studios announced the cooperative action game, Gangs of Sherwood, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 19.

View 17 minutes of gameplay below:

Read details on the game below:

Gangs of Sherwood is a cooperative action game for one to four players set in the reimagined world of Robin Hood.

Through the powers of the Philosopher’s Stones, the armies of the Sheriff of Nottingham are now stronger than ever, and the people of England have never been so oppressed…

Lead the Rebellion

Play as Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck or Little John, four heroes with unique, fully customizable gameplay styles, and set out in search of riches to plunder so you can give them to the poor. From Sherwood Forest to the Sheriff’s flying castle, the way forward is blocked by hordes of enemies. Combine the different heroes’ combat styles to foil the tyrant’s plans and fight performance-enhanced soldiers, formidable war machines and terrifying bosses that you meet as you advance.

Rob the Rich to Give to the Poor… and to Equip Yourself

Improve your reputation by saving innocent lives and giving your loot to the people in order to unlock new upgrades and even more devastating combos. Spend your remaining gold with merchants to upgrade your equipment and customize your skills to match your combat style.

Cooperative Action for Up to Four Players

Land more and more impressive combos and cooperate with the other members of your team to achieve ultra-satisfying combos. Meet up with your friends in your hideout and determine the best strategy to adopt before setting off on missions, then put it to the test on the field of battle.

