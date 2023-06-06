By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Capcom Updates Its Best-Sellers Lists - RE4 at 3.7M, Monster Hunter World at 18.8M

Capcom Updates Its Best-Sellers Lists - RE4 at 3.7M, Monster Hunter World at 18.8M - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 356 Views

Capcom has updated its list of Platinum Titles, games that have sold over one million units as of March 31, 2023. The list includes 113 games with sales over one million units, 57 over two million units, 13 over five million units, and five over 10 million units sold.

Resident Evil 4 remake sold 3.7 million units. This is up from three million units sold in two days.

Other new releases this quarter includes Capcom Arcade Stadium, which sold 1.1 million units, and Mega Man X Legacy Collection, which sold one million units.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard sold 430,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 12 million units, Resident Evil 2 sold 700,000 units to bring sales to 11.9 million units, Resident Evil Village sold 500,000 units to bring sales to 7.9 million units and Resident Evil 3 sold 600,000 units to bring sales to seven million units. 

Monster Hunter Rise sold one million units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 12.7 million units. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sold 500,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 5.4 million units.

Monster Hunter: World sold 200,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 18.8 million units, while the Iceborne expansion sold 200,000 units for a total of 10.2 million units.

Street Fighter V sold 200,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 7.2 million units. Devil May Cry 5 sold 400,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 6.9 million units.

Check out the complete list below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
UnderwaterFunktown (1 hour ago)

So that's 700k for RE4 Remake in its second week(ish) since it launched March 24, extremely solid and from what I can find its on track for fastest selling RE. Curious to see the the next quarter. Also seems like RE2 Remake might actually surpass RE7 next quarter after years of being just at its heels.

  • 0