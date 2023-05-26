Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Puss in Boots Challenge Run - Part 1 - Article

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched earlier this month, and though I enjoyed it, I did find the later stages of the game to be easier than I would have liked thanks to many of the high level tools available to Link, as well as the ability to heal whenever. Since there's a while left before the System Shock remake launches, I'm replaying Tears of the Kingdom, but with several self-imposed restrictions to make it more challenging, and thus hopefully proving to my parents all along that I am a real man.

The restrictions are all very loosely based on some element of Puss in Boots, which range from the humorous but mostly benign to the downright horrifying.

Catch the first episode of the playthrough below:

