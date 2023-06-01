Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 87K, PS5 Sells 38K - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 148,482 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 28, 2023.

BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 7,514 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place with sales of 8,373 units, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) is down from third to fourth place with sales of 6,385.

Minecraft (NS) remained in fifth place with sales of 5,368 units, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is down two spots to sixth place with sales of 5,042 units, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,978 units.

The entire top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 86,524 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 38,092 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 966 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 241 units, and the 3DS sold 26 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 148,482 (1,515,673) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,373 (5,310,115) [NSW] BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 (Extend, 05/25/23) – 7,514 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,385 (2,196,076) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,368 (3,146,828) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,042 (5,039,337) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,978 (5,200,365) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,804 (4,024,155) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 4,492 (436,641) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,389 (1,084,836)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 69,829 (4,643,870) PlayStation 5 – 32,894 (3,086,043) Switch – 9,692 (19,331,668) Switch Lite – 7,003 (5,310,715) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,198 (501,619) PlayStation 4 – 966 (7,871,670) Xbox Series S – 126 (252,562) Xbox Series X – 115 (186,037) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 26 (1,191,655)

