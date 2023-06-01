Front Mission 1st: Remake Launches June 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Pc - News

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced Front Mission 1st: Remake will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on June 30 for $34.99 / €34.99.

Front Mission 1st: Remake will be discounted by 10 percent until July 12. A demo is now available for PC via Steam. It first released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

Front Mission 1st: Remake comes back with updated graphics and modern approach! Choose your side and enter the battlefield equipped with the armed Wanzer—the future of Huffman Island is in your hands.

The game features new game mode and tweaks to the gameplay and mechanics.

The legendary soundtrack fully reorchestrated.

Original soundtrack available.

In the year 2090, the world’s conflicts are fought using giant war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (O.C.U.) and the Unified Continental States (U.C.S.) share a land border is a hotbed of conflict.

With dozens of characters to meet, its mature story, and non-Manichean protagonists, Front Mission is the classic tactical Japanese RPG, finally available worldwide.

