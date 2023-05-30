Xbox Game Pass Adds Amnesia: The Bunker, Rune Factory 4 Special, and More - News

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Farworld Pioneers, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer, The Big Con, Amnesia: The Bunker, Hypnospace Outlaw, Rune Factory 4 Special, Stacking, and Dordogne.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends, and change the world!

Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Explore the universe in this open-world, sci-fi sandbox. Expand, exploit, and adventure alone or with friends in multiplayer servers of up to 32 players. How you play is up to you: Craft, build, mine, and farm peacefully together… or strap an electric death rifle to your back and take on the galaxy!

Coming Soon

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

Roll up your sleeves and immerse yourself in the highly realistic garage environment of Car Mechanic Simulator 2021. Start as a fresh owner of a car garage and work your way towards a service empire. Get ready to get your hands dirty and work on 4000+ unique parts and over 72 different cars.

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

Available on day one with Game Pass: So you got what it takes to be a X Slayer?! 7 weapons, blood and gore, twisted music by Seepage & Psyko Syndikate, and maps where you can blow up everything. It’s awesome.

The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

Hustle your way across ‘90s America as a runaway teen con artist. Choose who to grift and how to make your scratch as you sneak around, don disguises, and pick pockets in this comedic crime adventure. Ride the radical ’90s wave in all its plaid and payphone glory! Do crime, make money, and have fun.

Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game set in a desolate WW1 Bunker. Face the oppressing terrors stalking the dark corridors. Search for and use the tools and weapons at your disposal, while keeping the lights on at all costs. Overcome fear, persevere, and make your way out alive.

Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

Making a return to the Game Pass library, Hypnospace Outlaw is a ’90s internet simulator in which you scour Hypnospace’s wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers, while also keeping an eye on your inbox, avoiding viruses and adware, and downloading a plethora of apps that may or may not be useful.

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 8

Journey to the vibrant world of Rune Factory and experience the legendary fantasy farming adventure like never before! Venture outside the town gates to explore dangerous dungeons. Use swords, spears, staves, and other weapons and magic to personalize your battle tactics as formidable monsters await in trap-laden dungeons.

Stacking (Cloud and Console) – June 8

From Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions, explore a vintage world inhabited by living Russian stacking dolls as you jump into more than 100 unique dolls and use their special abilities to solve a wide variety of puzzles & challenges.

Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

Available on day one with Game Pass: Immerse yourself in a unique narrative experience and explore the thousand summer colors of Dordogne as you revisit your childhood to uncover lost family secrets in this touching formative journey.

In Case You Missed It

Supraland: Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Dig beneath the surface of Supraland: Six Inches Under, a first-person adventure full of puzzles, exploration, gags, and secrets to discover. Find your own way through an interconnected underground world in this standalone follow-up to the beloved original.

DLC / Game Updates

Super Mega Baseball 4: Early Access Trial with EA Play – Available today

Grab your glove and your bat, it’s time to go yard with the best to ever play the game! Game Pass Ultimate members can try Super Mega Baseball 4 starting today with EA Play – days before launch – for 10 full hours.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn – June 7

Head to Czechia and battle by an abandoned factory reclaimed by nature. Expand your arsenal with weapons like the new XCE Bar or GEW-46, surprise the enemy with three new grenade types, lead the way with a new Squad Management system, and enjoy many improvements to the game.

Minecraft: Trails & Tales Update – June 7

Discover the Trails & Tales Update! Ride a camel, hatch a sniffer, and trim your armor. Find a cherry grove or an archeology site. Craft with bamboo, create mob sounds, and hang your signs. Store your books on the chiseled bookshelf, because every story matters!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Sea of Thieves: Obsidian Eye of Reach Pack – Available now

For a limited time, claim items from the prized Obsidian set! This pack contains the Obsidian Eye of Reach, Obsidian Fishing Rod and Obsidian Sails. Perk content requires Sea of Thieves to use.

Leaving June 15

The following games are leaving soon, so be sure to tie up any loose ends before they go. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase to keep them in your library.

Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

