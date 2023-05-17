PlayStation Showcase Set for May 24 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a PlayStation Showcase on May 24 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm UK. It will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will be just over an hour in length and focus on games in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2.

"The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world," reads the PlayStation Blog post. "Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators."

PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

