PlayStation Showcase Set for May 24

by William D'Angelo , posted 56 minutes ago / 356 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a PlayStation Showcase on May 24 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm UK. It will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch

The showcase will be just over an hour in length and focus on games in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2.

"The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world," reads the PlayStation Blog post. "Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
DroidKnight (15 minutes ago)

Can't wait to see what Playstation Studios have been working on.

  • +2
V-r0cK (54 minutes ago)

Reveal that slim PS5!! :P

  • +1
TheLegendaryBigBoss (1 hour ago)

Show Cory's new game and Wolverine!

  • +1
ClassicGamingWizzz (29 minutes ago)

I feel this show will blow peoples minds and i cant wait to see a certain thread after, it will be rivers flowing because of all those moneyhats.

  • -4
Comment was deleted...
Bandorr manmenmi (58 minutes ago)

Feels a little too console war too me.
"Playstation dominates" uplifts Playstation "demise of xbox" insults another console.
Seems better to uplift imo.

  • -1