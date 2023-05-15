The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sells Nearly 500,000 at Retail in France - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has reportedly sold nearly 500,000 units at retail in France in its launch weekend, according to Le Figaro.

This figure is more than the best-selling game of 2022, FIFA 23, which sold 420,000 units in its launch week.

"On Friday alone, we sold 100,000 copies of Zelda, including 80,000 pre-orders," said Charlotte Massicault, the multimedia and gaming director for retailer Fnac . "This is a historic level for Fnac . Saturday evening, we were at 117,000 sales and we crossed 120,000 on Sunday via our website."

Massicault did warn there is a chance the game will sellout at several retailers, including Fnac, by the end of May.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom debuted in first place on the UK retail charts and is already the eighth best-selling The Legends of Zelda game of all time in the UK.

The game did set a record for the biggest The Legend of Zelda launch in history in the UK, easily beating the previous record holder - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It was also the biggest launch in the UK in 2023 with sales 54 percent higher than Hogwarts Legacy.

The game had the second biggest launch ever for the Nintendo Switch in the UK. Launch sales were just behind Pokémon Scarlet / Violet. Launch sales were also 173 percent higher than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Though, that game was a launch title for the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available on the Nintendo Switch.

